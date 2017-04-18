Bravo Renews ‘Imposters’

Bravo has renewed its scripted series Imposters for a second season, network executives said Tuesday.

The series, which follows a female con-artist and three of her victims who are trying to track her down, will return in 2018 with a 10-episode second season. Imposters averaged more than 1.4 million total viewers an episode during its freshman season run.

The series, produced by Universal Cable Productions, is executive produced by Adam Brooks (Mozart In The Jungle) and Paul Adelstein (Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce).



