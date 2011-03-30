Bravo Renews ‘Bethenny Ever After'

Bravo has renewed its reality series Bethenny Ever After for a third season, the network confirmed

Wednesday.

The series, currently in its second season, follows the life

of Bethenny Frankel, the author and Real

Housewives of New York City alum. The first season was titled Bethenny Getting Married?

The news comes in advance of Bravo's upfront Wednesday

night, which is taking place simultaneously in New York, Chicago and Los

Angeles, and is timed to the network's Top

Chef finale.