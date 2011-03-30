Bravo Renews ‘Bethenny Ever After'
Bravo has renewed its reality series Bethenny Ever After for a third season, the network confirmed
Wednesday.
The series, currently in its second season, follows the life
of Bethenny Frankel, the author and Real
Housewives of New York City alum. The first season was titled Bethenny Getting Married?
The news comes in advance of Bravo's upfront Wednesday
night, which is taking place simultaneously in New York, Chicago and Los
Angeles, and is timed to the network's Top
Chef finale.
