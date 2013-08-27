Bravo Renews 'Below Deck' for Second Season

Bravo Media renewed Below Deck for a second season, the network announced Tuesday.

The announcement comes on the heels of the show's first-season finale Monday night, which drew a series-best 1.8 million viewers and 966,000 adults 18-49. Overall, Below Deck averaged 1.4 million viewers and 809,000 among adults 18-49. The show will air a reunion special next Monday (Sept. 2) and a "tell-all" special the following Monday (Sept. 9).

Below Deck is produced by 51 Minds for Bravo, with Mark Cronin, Courtland Cox and James Bruce serving as executive producers and Rebecca Taylor Henning as coexecutive producer.