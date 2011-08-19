Bravo Reediting 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'

Bravo is reediting the upcoming season of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after the apparent suicide of one of the series star's husbands earlier this week, a Bravo spokesperson confirmed Friday.

No decision has been made on the premiere date of the new season, which was originally slated to debut Sept. 5, the rep said.

Russell Armstrong, husband of Real Housewives star Taylor Armstrong, was found dead of an apparent suicide on Monday. The network sent condolences via a prepared statement, but initially didn't say how it planned to handle Armstrong's presence in the new season.

The Armstrong's marital problems were to be a storyline in the upcoming season according to premiere screeners sent to press.

Variety first reported the story.