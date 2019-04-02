Bravo Reboots Dating Series ‘Blind Date’

Bravo is bringing back the dating series Blind Date, with Universal Television Alternative Studio producing. The original debuted in 1999 and ran for 10 seasons in syndication.

Bravo said “the magic of a blind date has gone away, replaced by the algorithms of dating apps, which have eroded dating into a casual meet-up to exchange preconceived notions. Sometimes you’re better off just going in blind! Updated for 2019 with social media trends and diverse couples of all ethnicities, ages and sexual orientations, each half-hour episode will feature strangers who are paired up and sent off on a blind date.”

The show’s narrator, who has not been named, will add in commentary with the help of graphics, animations and thought bubbles “to ensure nothing goes unsaid,” said Bravo.

Billy Taylor will be executive producer for Universal Television Alternative Studio.