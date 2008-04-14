Bravo Promotes Susan Malfa to Senior VP of Ad Sales

Susan Malfa, vice president of ad sales for Bravo, was named senior VP.

In addition to the Bravo stripe, Malfa will assume oversight of ad sales for co-owned Oxygen.

She reports to Steve Mandala, executive VP of cable ad sales for NBC Universal, and Bravo and Oxygen Media president Lauren Zalaznick.

By heading up sales for both, Malfa will be able to better coordinate cross-network sales.

The move was the latest reorganization of staff following NBCU's purchase of Oxygen in November, following the naming of Tony Cardinale to senior VP, research and strategic insights (sales and programming research) for the two networks and Michael DuPont's promotion to VP of ad sales for Oxygen.