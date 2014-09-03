Bravo Promotes Matt Reichman to VP of Current Production

Bravo Media announced Wednesday that Matt Reichman has been upped to VP of current production. Reichman, who started at Bravo in 2012 as director of current production, is the executive behind the production of the Emmy-winning Top Chef franchise and the Emmy-nominated show Flipping Out. Based in Los Angeles, Reichman will report to Jenn Levy, senior VP, current production.

“Matt has a creative vision and recognition for compelling content that is evident in all of his projects,” Levy said. "His recent work on two of Bravo's Emmy-nominated series demonstrates his commitment and passion for producing high quality original programming."

Reichman spent 12 years independently producing unscripted television before joining Bravo. His other producing projects at Bravo include Million Dollar Listing Miami and Below Deck.