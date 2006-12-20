Bravo Promotes Execs Sullivan and Hommel

Bravo promoted two programming executives, Francesca Sullivan and Carolyn Hommel. Both continue to report to Jerry Leo, Vice President, Strategic Program Planning.



Sullivan was promoted from Director, Planning and Scheduling Services to Vice President, Multi-platform Program Planning. She will act as the program planning liaison with the ad sales department. Her duties include planning the upfront program strategy and scatter market planning, as well as developing multi-platform packages. Before Bravo, she worked in program planning and scheduling at Nickelodeon.



Hommel was promoted from Manager, Program Planning to Director, Program Planning. She will continue collaborating on long range program planning and strategic scheduling and stunts. She is the program planning liaison with the research and production teams. Before Bravo, she held several research positions, including Manager of Program Research at NBC.

