Bravo Picks Up 'Real Housewives of Miami' for Second Season

Bravo has renewed Real

Housewives of Miami, the seventh installment of the network's franchise,

for a second season, with production set to begin this month.

Purveyors of Pop principals Matt Anderson and Nate Green will serve as showrunners; they have previously served as executive producers for several, but not all, seasons of the Housewives series, including the more successful Atlanta, New York City and New Jersey versions. Cast members returning for the second season are Marysol

Patton, Lea Black and Audriana de Moura.

The first season's seven episodes, which premiered Feb.

2011, averaged only 1.09 million viewers; in comparison, Real Housewives of Atlanta -- which set records as Bravo's most-watched season premiere when it returned in November

-- is currently averaging 3.12 million viewers in its third season, more than

double what Miami drew in its first.

The Miami edition was first conceived as Miami Social, a relaunch of Bravo's short-lived

Miami Social Club, which aired six

episodes in summer 2009. The show was later repackaged as another installment of the Housewives franchise.