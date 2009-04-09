Bravo Picks Up 'NYC Prep'

Bravo has picked up NYC Prep, which follows a group of teenagers entrenched in Manhattan’s social circles. The series, first reported by B&C in February, will premiere Tuesday June 16 at 11 p.m., following an installment of the network’s Real Housewives franchise, before moving to its regular 10 p.m. slot the following week.

"Bravo continues to intrigue audiences with real-life depictions of relatable characters who live in exclusive worlds," said Bravo executive VP and GM Frances Berwick in a statement. "We'll watch as these teenagers manage the ups and downs of not only being in high school, but what comes along with growing up as part of New York's elite."