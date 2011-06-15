BravoPartners With Cars.com for Second Season of 'Work of Art: The Next Great Artist'

Bravo and Cars.com

have partnered for the second season of Bravo's reality series, Work of Art:

The Next Great Artist, the network announced Wednesday.

The Web-based challenge

series will air on BravoTV.com, will consist of eight consecutive

webisodes and feature each of the contestants competing to make the "Best of

The Year" trophy for Cars.com. The winning trophy will be presented during the

North American International Auto Show.

The series will

run concurrently with the on-air show. Once the Web series has been narrowed

down to the final three artists, fans will have the chance to vote on their favorite

trophy; voters will automatically be entered into a sweepstakes to win $10,000.

Work of Art:

The Next Artist will premiere later this year. The first season averaged 1.37

million total viewers and 809,000 in the 18-49 demo.