Bravo Orders Second Season Of ‘Newlyweds: The First Year’

Bravo Media said it has renewed its docuseries Newlyweds: The First Year, tracking the first 365 days of marriage of a new set of four couples.

Season one of the show, produced by Bravo and NBCUniversal International Television Production unit Monkey Kingdom and documentarian Eddie Schmidt, averaged more than 1.3 million total viewers per episode, on a Live Plus Seven Day ratings basis. It tracks couples from their wedding day to their one-year anniversary.