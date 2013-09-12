Bravo Orders Limited Series About People Watching TV

Bravo Media has ordered a new half-hour unscripted series The People's Couch, where it will turn

the cameras on avid TV watchers.

Based on the U.K. show Gogglebox,

the three-episode limited series will feature the same households watching and

commenting on popular TV shows from the last week in their homes. People's

Couch will premiere on Sunday Oct. 6, Oct. 13 and Oct. 20 at 11:30 p.m.

"The People's Couch

is a funny, unfiltered comment on America's current TV viewing habits," said

Lara Spotts, VP of development, Bravo. "Continuing Bravo's tradition of serving

up pop culture in fresh, new ways, this series taps into everyone's desire to

know what others think about the shows they are watching."

The series is produced by Studio Lambert and All3Media

America. Stephen Lambert, Eli Holzman, Tania Alexander and Aliyah Silverstein

are executive producers.