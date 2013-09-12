Bravo Orders Limited Series About People Watching TV
Bravo Media has ordered a new half-hour unscripted series The People's Couch, where it will turn
the cameras on avid TV watchers.
Based on the U.K. show Gogglebox,
the three-episode limited series will feature the same households watching and
commenting on popular TV shows from the last week in their homes. People's
Couch will premiere on Sunday Oct. 6, Oct. 13 and Oct. 20 at 11:30 p.m.
"The People's Couch
is a funny, unfiltered comment on America's current TV viewing habits," said
Lara Spotts, VP of development, Bravo. "Continuing Bravo's tradition of serving
up pop culture in fresh, new ways, this series taps into everyone's desire to
know what others think about the shows they are watching."
The series is produced by Studio Lambert and All3Media
America. Stephen Lambert, Eli Holzman, Tania Alexander and Aliyah Silverstein
are executive producers.
