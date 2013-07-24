Bravo Orders 'Game of Crowns' Docuseries

Bravo has greenlit a docuseries focusing on pageant wives,

the network announced Wednesday.



Game of Crowns (working title) will follow six

pageant wives "whose lives revolve around glamour, perfection and winning

at any cost -- even if it means competing against their own teenage

daughters."



Game of Crowns is produced by Shed Media US for Bravo. Pamela

Healey and Lisa Shannon serve as executive producers.