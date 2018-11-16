Bravo Offers Sneak Peek of ‘Dirty John’

Dirty John, the scripted limited series from Bravo that is based on the true-crime podcast, will be available for a sneak peek on YouTube, BravoTV.com, on demand and on the Bravo app. Bravo has made the first episode available.

The series debuts Nov. 25. Connie Britton and Eric Bana are in the cast.

Dirty John is based on a series of articles and a podcast from Los Angeles Times reporter Christopher Goffard. It’s about a whirlwind romance between a successful woman and a con-man that ends very badly.

Julia Garner, Juno Temple and Jean Smart are also in the cast.

Created by Alexandra Cunningham and directed by Jeffrey Reiner, the eight hour-long episodes are produced by Universal Cable Productions, in association with Los Angeles Times Studio and Atlas Entertainment.

Cunningham and Reiner are executive producers along with Richard Suckle and Charles Roven for Atlas Entertainment; Mark Herzog, Christopher G. Cowen and Chris Argentieri for Los Angeles Times Studios; and Connie Britton and Eric Bana.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O7kk4yU8K8s[/embed]