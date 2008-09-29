Bravo Names Seminara CFO

Bravo Media tapped Karen Seminara as its new chief financial officer.

Seminara had been vice president of finance for WNBC New York, overseeing financial operations for that network and the local Telemundo affiliate.

In her new role, she will be responsible for the financial oversight of Bravo and will help to develop the network’s long-range plans while also working to find new revenue streams.

She will report to NBC Universal women and lifestyle networks president Lauren Zalaznick and executive VP and CFO of NBCU Cable Networks Catherine Dunleavy.