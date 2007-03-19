Bravo Names Digital VP

Bravo named AOL executive Mari Katsunuma as Vice President, Digital. Reporting to Marketing/Digital EVP Jason Klarman, she will manage development, content and operations for the network's web projects.



Katsunuma has since 2004 served as Executive Director of programming for AOL where she launched "Stylist," a fashion and beauty site as well as the new lifestyle portal AOL Living and a selection of videos shows in home entertainment and improvement, as well as cooking. She joined AOL in 1999 and went on to lead programming for AOL Music and work across its entertainment sites. Before that she held marketing positions at smaller companies, including EDventure Holdings, the business of digital technology investor Esther Dyson.



Bravo runs the pop-culture focused websites BravoTV.com, BrilliantButCancelled.com, OUTzoneTV.com and getTRIO.com, and it recently acquired TV review site TelevisionWithoutPity.com .

