Bravo Names Andrew Wang VP of Scripted Development and Production

Bravo Media has named Andrew Wang to the newly-created

position of vice president, scripted development and production. The

appointment is a result of the network's expansion into scripted programming,

the first of which is scheduled to premiere in 2013.

Based in Los Angeles, Wang will oversee the development and

production of scripted pilots and series while serving as the liaison between

the network and scripted community. He will report to Eli Lehrer, VP of development & original programming for Bravo.

"With the network's first scripted series expected to air in

2013, Bravo's goal is to expand our diverse slate and bring our brand and

everything it represents into the world of scripted programming," said Lehrer.

"Andrew has helped develop some of the most entertaining pop culture hits and

we look forward to him bringing his creativity and experience to the network as

we break new ground and move into scripted content."

Wang comes to Bravo from Alloy Entertainment, where had

served as vice president of TV development and production. There he was

involved in the development of The CW's Gossip

Girl, The Vampire Diaries and The Secret Circle, as well as ABC Family's

Pretty Little Liars.