Bravo Moves Atlanta 'Housewives' Series to Sundays, Opening Fifth Night of Original Programming

On the first day of the week, Bravo will go forth with a fifth night of original programming.

The NBC Universal service, as expected, will launch a fifth night of original fare, starting with The Real Housewives of Atlanta franchise on Nov. 7 at 10 p.m. Moreover, the network will migrate one installment of its late-night talker, Watch What Happens Live, from Mondays to Sundays, where it will lead-out from Atlanta at 11 p.m. Hosted by Andy Cohen, Watch What Happens Live also will continue to air on Thursdays in that time slot.

Bravo declared during its upfront last March that it would launch a fifth night of original programming.

