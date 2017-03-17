Bravo Media Adds Samton as Senior VP of Current Production

Bravo Media named Noah Samton as senior VP of current production.

Samton, previously VP of current programming at Truly Original, will lead a team overseeing unscripted series including The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Don’t Be Tardy and Summer House, plus the upcoming Relative Success With Tabatha Coffey and Stripped.

He will report to Shari Levine, executive VP of current production at Bravo, part of NBCUniversal, and will be based in New York.

“Noah has a proven track record of delivering high-quality unscripted content across multiple brands,” said Levine, “His extensive knowledge base of the industry and his well-earned reputation make him a valuable asset to the Bravo team.”

At Truly Original, Samton served as executive producer on Summer House and Shahs of Sunset, another Bravo series. Before that, he was a freelance executive producer. He began his career at the NBA, where he became showrunner for Inside Stuff.