Bravo Makes ‘Talk Bubble' A Regular Feature

Bravo is making its "Bravo Talk Bubble" a weekly feature. The Talk Bubble, formerly called "Virtual Viewing Parties" let fans communicate with each other and with stars of its shows, as they air on the network.

With the new season of The Real Housewives of New York City under way, the network will host a Talk Bubble every week tied to new episodes of the program.

"Thousands of fans participated in the last two virtual viewing parties, and we had such a great response that we decided to implement this weekly for a more dynamic experience for our highly engaged audience," said Lisa Hsia, Senior Vice President, Digital Media, Bravo Media, in a statement. "The Bravo Talk Bubble is a real-time watercooler event that allows us to grow our audience through social media, and to have a two-way conversation with fans as they experience Bravo in a more personal, intimate way than ever before."