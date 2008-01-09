Bravo Lines Up Sponsors for Make Me a Supermodel

Bravo said it lined up three exclusive multiplatform sponsorship deals for its latest reality show, Make Me a Supermodel, which premieres Jan. 10.

The would-be supermodels on the show will be traveling in style, with Mercedes-Benz serving as the "official transportation vehicle" for the show, as well as an on-air sponsor.

Alltel Wireless will be the primary "integrated" sponsor, as well as sponsoring the live voting on the show and an online game.

Garnier will be taking care of all that tousled and tossed hair.

All three companies will be featured in vignettes on the show, as well as getting billboards and mentions in tune-in promotional spots and online space.