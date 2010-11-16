Bravo Invites 'Rocco's Dinner Party' to its Series Table

Bravo is inviting a new show to its original production party.The NBC Universal network has given the green light to Rocco's Dinner Party, with celebrity chef Rocco DiSpirito.

Casting for the series is currently underway, and production will begin in 2011.

The

series will be produced by Bravo in partnership with Notional, an IAC

company. Dave Noll, Chachi Senior and Christopher Stout are executive

producers, with Dispirito serving as producer.

