Bravo Greenlights Two More Atlanta-Based Series

Bravo Media on Tuesday greenlit two new series that focus on life in Atlanta, Married to Medicine and Taking Atlanta (working title).

Married to Medicine will focus on the women of the Atlanta medical industry. The series is produced by FremantleMedia North America and developed by Purveyors of Pop with Matt Anderson, Nate Green and Maty Buss serving as executive producers.

Produced by NFGTV and Monami Entertainment, Taking Atlanta follows a group of ambitious locals trying to succeed in the fashion, music, hospitality and real estate industries. Toby Barraud, Stefan Springman and Mona Scott-Young will serve as executive producers.

Bravo also renewed Don't Be Tardy, which follows Atlanta housewife Kim Zolciak, for a second season.