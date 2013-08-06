Bravo Greenlights Scripted Series Pilot

Bravo Media Tuesday announced the greenlighting of a new scripted pilot, Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce.

The pilot, based on the Girlfriends’ Guide book series by Vicki Iovine, will follow the famous Los Angeles-based author who is hiding the fact that she’s separated from her husband as she starts to navigate her life as a single woman in her early 40s, according to Bravo officials.

