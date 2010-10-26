Bravo Greenlights 'Going Platinum'

Bravo announced Tuesday that it has greenlit the

music competition series Going Platinum (working title). Songwriter

Jewel has been confirmed as host of the series and will offer feedback

alongside the head judge, American Idol alum

Kara DioGuardi.

The series, previously announced under the title Hitmakers,

is currently in production in Los Angeles and is scheduled to premiere in 2011

with 10 episodes.

The show will follow 12 musicians through various

songwriting challenges with the winner receiving a $100,000 cash prize and a

recording deal with RCA/Jive.

"Bravo is giving viewers a front row seat to

experience the journey and aspirations of these gifted songwriters and see

inside this unique creative process for the first time," said Frances Berwick,

president, Bravo Media. "It'll be inspiring to have Jewel and Kara involved in

this series as they share their experience and wisdom in the intensely

competitive world of music."

"I am excited to be a part of this show because as

a songwriter, I understand the dedication and struggle these musicians are

going through," Jewel said. "This series will showcase the passion, talent and

determination it requires to become a hit songwriter, and in the end we will

find the next big music star."

"Hit songs are the backbone of the music industry, and as a publisher,

nothing excites me more than finding new songwriting talent," DioGuardi said.

"I am happy to be a part of a show that helps up and coming songwriters

pursue their dreams, while giving the public a look into the creative process."