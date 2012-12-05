Bravo Greenlights First Two Scripted Pilots

Bravo has picked up its first two scripted pilots, to begin

production in early 2013 as part of its strategy to expand its programming

beyond unscripted fare.

Rita, from Fox

Television Studios, and The Joneses,

from ABC Studios, both focus on the dynamics of modern families. Bravo plans to

debut its first original scripted series in the fourth quarter of 2013.

The Joneses, which

is a remake of the 2009 indie film, follows a seemingly perfect family that has

just moved to an upscale neighborhood and must hide the fact that they aren't a

real family from their friends and neighbors. The series is from Liz Tigelaar (Life Unexpected) who will produce with

Gary Fledger and Mary Beth Basile from Mojo Films and the feature's producers Echo

Lake.

In an adaptation of the Danish format of the same name, Rita follows an outspoken private school

teacher who is struggling to raise her three teenage children while dealing

with the bureaucracy and overprotective parents at her school. Krista Vernoff

is writer and executive producer with Mikkel Bondesen and Henrik Bastin serving

as executive producers for Fuse Entertainment 2.0.