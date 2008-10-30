Bravo Greenlights 'The Fashion Show'

Following the loss of Project Runway, Bravo Media is going to The Fashion Show.

Bravo Media has greenlit a new fashion series, The Fashion Show (working title), following the heated lawsuit and subsequent loss of its hit fashion design series, Project Runway.



Lifetime negotiated the rights to acquire the hit series with producers The Weinstein Company in April.



NBC won an injunction against the network, keeping the series off Lifetime until the matter has been resolved. In response, Lifetime has sought to have the trial moved to federal court.



The premise of the new show is similar to Project Runway, with contestants putting their design skills to the test in a series of challenges. In The Fashion Show, however, the winner will be chosen by America, and will have their clothing sold at a national retailer.



The creators and original producers of Project Runway, Magical Elves, will not be involved with the new series, even though the production outfit’s founders inked a development deal with NBC universal after Lifetime announced the pickup of Runway.

The Fashion Show will instead be produced by 3 Ball Productions (Beauty and the Geek, The Biggest Loser).



Open calls for the new series will kick-off in early November and will be held in Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago and New York.



“Bravo celebrates the very best in food, fashion, design, beauty and pop culture, and The Fashion Show is the next step in expanding our fashion affinity group, and the perfect complement to our successful fashion series Tim Gunn's Guide to Style and The Rachel Zoe Project,” said Frances Berwick, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Bravo Media said in a statement.