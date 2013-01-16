Bravo Greenlights 'Extreme Guide to Parenting'

Bravo Media on Wednesday greenlit a new reality series that

will follow parents who have unconventional styles of raising their children.



Extreme Guide to Parenting (working title) takes an inside

look at two separate households with very different forms of parenting, with

each believing theirs is the best method. The show is produced by Punched in the

Head with Craig D'Entrone and Amelia D'Entrone serving as executive producers.





"Whether you have kids or you're stuck next to the

screaming child on a plane, judging other people's parenting is a guilty

pleasure. We all love to do it," said Eli Lehrer, VP of development

for Bravo. "The series explores all manners of eccentric ways parents

raise their kids, and we'll let the viewer be the judge of how they're

doing."