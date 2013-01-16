Bravo Greenlights 'Extreme Guide to Parenting'
Bravo Media on Wednesday greenlit a new reality series that
will follow parents who have unconventional styles of raising their children.
Extreme Guide to Parenting (working title) takes an inside
look at two separate households with very different forms of parenting, with
each believing theirs is the best method. The show is produced by Punched in the
Head with Craig D'Entrone and Amelia D'Entrone serving as executive producers.
"Whether you have kids or you're stuck next to the
screaming child on a plane, judging other people's parenting is a guilty
pleasure. We all love to do it," said Eli Lehrer, VP of development
for Bravo. "The series explores all manners of eccentric ways parents
raise their kids, and we'll let the viewer be the judge of how they're
doing."
