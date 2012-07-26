Bravo Gives 'Kathy' a Second Season

Bravo has given a second season order to its primetime

talker, Kathy, to premiere in January.

The talk show, which stars comedienne Kathy Griffin,

premiered on April 19 to just 987,000 viewers and a 0.5 adults 18-49 rating.

"Bravo's relationship with Kathy Griffin has outlasted

Katie and Tom's, Ashton and Demi's and while we won't be couch jumping, we

continue to be in awe of her quick wit, rude humor and spot-on analysis of pop

culture and celebrity happenings," said Frances Berwick, president, Bravo

Media LLC and Style. "The first season of Kathy struck a

chord with our educated, upscale viewers with its fresh new approach to not-letting-anyone-get-away

with-anything TV."

Kathy features Griffin and a panel of civilians and

celebrities commenting on the week's most talked about moments. The show is

produced by Donut Run and Embassy Row for Bravo with Kathy Griffin and Michael

Davies serving as executive producers.

"Look, I don't know what the hell's gonna happen in

season two of Kathy, I'm still sore from season one," said Griffin.

"It's kind of like 'not Martha Stewart' meets 'not at all Ellen'

meets a lot of negative energy. Last season I had every one on my couch from

Jane Fonda to Chelsea Handler to Anderson Cooper to my dog walker. Just sit

back and laugh. I'll do all the embarrassing stuff...oh, and I'm nominated for an

Emmy."