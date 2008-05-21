Bravo Expands Programming, Production Departments

Following the announcement that it would increase original programming by 45%, Bravo expanded its production and development departments.

Andy Cohen is being promoted to senior vice president of original programming and development, adding oversight of Bravo’s development team. Cohen also appears as the host of Watch What Happens specials online and on the network, and he has a daily blog on Bravotv.com.

Shari Levine was promoted to VP of original programming, and Cori Abraham was named VP of development for the network. Both Abraham and Levine will report to Cohen.

Christian Barcellos was named VP of production for Bravo, continuing his oversight of series The Real Housewives of New York City, Inside the Actors Studio and Flipping Out, among others. Barcellos will report to Levine.

Eli Lehrer was elevated to VP of development and production.

And Jenn Levy, director of series development for VH1, joined Bravo as director of development and production.