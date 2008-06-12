Bravo Developing Top Chef Junior

Bravo announced that it is developing Top Chef Junior, a spinoff of popular reality competition series Top Chef, and the network picked up a documentary series following chef Jean-Christophe Novelli.

Top Chef Junior is an eight-episode series featuring teen-agers (likely 13-16, the network said) competing to see if they have what it takes to become the junior “top chef.”

The network cited the original show’s success with children and teen-agers in spurring on the pickup. Top Chef was among the top 15 programs among 2- to 17-year-old viewers in its 10 p.m. time slot.

Magical Elves, which produces Top Chef, will also produce the spinoff.

The network also announced an eight-episode pickup of the “Untitled Jean-Christophe Novelli Project.” The documentary series will chronicle Novelli’s move to Los Angeles to open a cooking school and train professional chefs.