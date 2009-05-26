Bravo Developing 'Real Housewives of D.C.'

Bravo continues to expand its popular Real Housewives franchise. The latest installment? The Real Housewives of D.C., which will follow female power players in the nation's capital. Bravo is currently casting for the potential series.

"We're tapping personalities who are among Washington D.C.'s influential players, cultural connoisseurs, fashion sophisticates and philanthropic leaders - the people who rub elbows with the most prominent people in the country and easily move in the city's diverse political and social circles," said Bravo Media executive VP and GM Frances Berwick.

The Real Housewives franchise originated with The Real Housewives of Orange County in 2006, and led to successful spinoffs in New York, Atlanta and most recently New Jersey.

Bravo has tapped Bethesda, Maryland based Half Yard Productions to develop the project.