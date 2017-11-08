Bravo Debuts ‘Stripped’, About People Separated From Their Possessions, Dec. 5

The Bravo series Stripped, showing people stripped of their material possessions, debuts Tue., Dec. 5. In Bravo’s words, “This entertaining, yet eye-opening series follows a variety of households including married couples, partners, siblings, friends, single parents, and bachelors, all of whom have their own reasons for exploring what will happen, both physically and psychologically, when they are ‘stripped’ of all their possessions.”

There are eight episodes in the season, each highlighting a different household. Participants are stripped of all physical belongings for 21 days, as they learn what they truly need. Every day, they are permitted to take back one item.

In the premiere episode, Ali and her husband Justin, a Los Angeles couple that has accumulated close to 10,000 items in their home, agree to this experience hoping to tweak their priorities. A fashion stylist with a taste for designer goods, Ali is often at odds with her more frugal husband.

Stripped is produced by Truly Original with Steven Weinstock, Glenda Hersh, Lauren Eskelin, Michelle Schiefen, Todd Hurvitz, Cat Rodriguez and Eric Gardner the executive producers. The show format has been sold by Endemol Shine to seven territories, including the U.K., Germany and Spain.