Bravo Cooking Up 'Top Chef' Entrees

Bravo has made a marketing deal with ConAgra Foods in

which the main course is the creation of a new line of frozen Top Chef entrées.

The new line, called Healthy Choice Top Chef Inspired Café Steamers, will begin appearing in grocery

stores later this month.

Marketing for ConAgra includes an original web series

called Top Chef Healthy Showdown

which will appear on BravoTV.com. The series premieres Sept. 14. There will

also be integration in the upcoming season of Top Chef: Texas, with ConAgra products being part of an elimination

challenge and the company providing prizes for the series and individual

episodes. The companies expect that in the future, there will be more products

inspired by Top Chef.

"This partnership builds upon the success of both the Top Chef franchise and the Healthy

Choice brand and provides a unique opportunity to connect with consumers,"

Frances Berwick, President Bravo and Style Media, said in a statement. "We're constantly developing ways to engage

our fans and viewers beyond the television screen, and this collaboration will

take Bravo to the next level while jointly elevating and strengthening both the

Top Chef and Healthy Choice

brands."

The Healthy Choice Top

Chef Inspired Café Steamers will bring consumers frozen entrées with

flavorful ingredients such as roasted garlic, asparagus and grilled eggplant.

"Top Chef is

known for inspiring consumers with great tasting meals. This line of Top Chef Inspired Café Steamers combines

unique ingredients with our proprietary steaming technology into meals that aim

to satisfy any palate," said Carlos Veraza, VP and general manager, Healthy

Choice. "We work tirelessly to inspire consumers with a variety of great

tasting, better-for-you frozen entrées. Healthy Choice is proud to partner with

Bravo Media to bring consumers a wide variety of meals that capture the essence

of Top Chef flavor, with the healthy

attributes and great taste consumers expect from Healthy Choice."