Bravo To Chronicle Food, Fashion and Celebs At Kentucky Derby

Bravo and NBC Sports are teaming up to present a one-hour special, Ladies First: Bravo at the Kentucky Derby, that will celebrate women and explore the fashion and festivites surrounding the Kentucky Oaks. The special will air on May 1, the day of the Oaks race, held one day before the Kentucky Derby.

The special is being hosted by NBC's Bob Costas, Access Hollywood's Nancy O'Dell and The Real Housewives of New York City's Bethenny Frankel. Among the celebrity reporters will be Tiki Barber, Top Chef finalist Stefan Richter, and Top Chef winners Stephanie Izard and Hosea Rosenberg.

Top Chef's nationwide tour is making a special appearance at the Oaks' Infield Club.

Ladies First will feature special events including a fashion contest, a breast cancer survivor's parade, and a Kentucky Oaks winner's circle formed by breast cancer survivors.

The 135th Kentucky Oaks features a day of events to raise money and awareness for breast cancer organization Susan G. Komen for the Cure. Churchill Downs, the racetrack of the Kentucky Derby and the Oaks, have formed a partnership with Komen to raise money for breast cancer awareness and research.