Bravo Cancels 'Kathy'
Updated: 2:09 p.m. ET
Bravo will not be ordering another season of Kathy,
its late-night talk show hosted by Kathy Griffin.
The comic made the announcement during a stand-up show in
Cincinnati on Friday night, reports
the Cincinnati Enquirer.
Bravo held its annual upfront presentation last week and did
not mention Kathy among its slateof renewed shows. Despite soft ratings, the network had renewed the show
last summer for a second season, which premiered in January.
Griffin will continue to have a presence on Bravo including two comedy specials in the coming months.
Last month it was reported that CNN
shot a pilot with Griffin and Anderson Cooper, who host the network's New
Year's Eve specials together.
