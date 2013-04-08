Bravo Cancels 'Kathy'

Updated: 2:09 p.m. ET

Bravo will not be ordering another season of Kathy,

its late-night talk show hosted by Kathy Griffin.

The comic made the announcement during a stand-up show in

Cincinnati on Friday night, reports

the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Bravo held its annual upfront presentation last week and did

not mention Kathy among its slateof renewed shows. Despite soft ratings, the network had renewed the show

last summer for a second season, which premiered in January.

Griffin will continue to have a presence on Bravo including two comedy specials in the coming months.

Last month it was reported that CNN

shot a pilot with Griffin and Anderson Cooper, who host the network's New

Year's Eve specials together.