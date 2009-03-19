Bravo Announces 'Top Chef : The Tour 2'

Posted at 2:40 p.m. ET

Bravo’s Top Chef is hitting the road. Starting in New York City on March 27, contestants from the show will be barnstorming the country in a customized 18-wheeler semi-truck.



The tour, sponsored by Quaker, will feature live interactive shows, cooking demonstrations, gourmet tips, and food tastings at each stop. At the New York kickoff, three finalists will be preparing an original dish that will then be judged by former Top Chef winner Hosea Rosenberg and former contestant Nikki Cascone for a chance to attend a future taping of the show. Fans will have the opportunity to go inside the truck and see presentations from Top Chef contestants. Interactive exhibits will also be set up in the activity area outside the truck.



In addition to the festivities for fans, affiliate partners at each tour stop get one private cooking demonstration, a meet and greet with the show’s contestants, logo placements, advertising services and a sponsor table, and promotional spots on TV’s at the event airing throughout the day.



“We are committed to bringing our distribution partners and foodie fans alike an even bigger and better interactive experience with the hit series they love,” said Brian Hunt, SVP of marketing and sales strategy for TV networks distribution at NBCU, in a statement.



Last year, fans camped out just to get on the waiting list to get inside the truck. The tour stopped in 20 cities and logged more than 10,000 miles. This year’s tour ends June 13 in Los Angeles.