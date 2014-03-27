Bravo Announces New Interactive Initiatives

Bravo announced new digital initiatives Thursday, including a new interactive feature that will allow viewers to choose which scenes they watch next.

The Select a Scene feature, an expansion of the network’s Play Live second-screen experience, will premiere April 27 with a rebroadcast ofThe Real Housewives of Atlanta. Play Live has generated 11 minutes of digital time spent per user since its launch.

Bravo will later this year launch Mobile Pass, a location-based interactive feature that will use geo-targeted alerts to connect fans with special offers from sponsors. The network also plans to expand its social commercials program, a social-engagement initiative designed to engage fans during commercial breaks.

“Bravo is always looking for ways to push the envelope in the digital space and create more engaging opportunities that excite our viewers and advertisers,” said Lisa Hsia, executive vice president of digital for Bravo and Oxygen Media. “With these new initiatives we are able to offer a 360 experience, allowing our passionate fan base to interact before, during and after our programming.”