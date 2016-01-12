Bravo and Oxygen Media Name Rosenberg Communications VP

Bravo and Oxygen Media have named Barry Rosenberg VP of communications.

Rosenberg, who was most recently VP of corporate communications for A+E Networks, will oversee Bravo and Oxygen’s press teams as well as scripted and unscripted publicity campaigns and media outreach.

"Barry is a respected PR executive with diversified experience handling media strategies and internal communications," said Jennifer Geisser, senior VP of communications for Bravo and Oxygen. "His strong leadership qualities and understanding of the two brands make him an invaluable asset to our team."