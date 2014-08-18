Bravo to Air Williams’ 'Inside The Actors’ Studio' Episode

Bravo Media will commemorate the life of late comedian Robin Williams with a special broadcast of his appearance on Inside the Actors’ Studio hosted by James Lipton, on Thursday, Aug. 21 at 8 p.m.

The episode, originally aired on June 10, 2001, was chosen by fans as their favorite in a poll on BravoTV.com. For a look back at the episode, visit BravoTV.com.

“There are so many reasons to grieve the loss of Robin Williams,” Lipton said in a statement. “One of the saddest is that he takes with him the multitude of characters he created – fifty two of them in a three minute span in the film ‘Aladdin.’"

