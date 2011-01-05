Bravo Adds Four Kathy Griffin Specials

Bravo has given a green light to four new stand-up specials

with comedienne Kathy Griffin, with a different one-hour special airing each

quarter in 2011.

"We are continuing to expand to new formats and genres

and there is no better way to start off 2011 than giving Kathy Griffin an

unprecedented four new stand-up comedy specials on Bravo in one year,"

said Andy Cohen, executive vice president of original programming and

development for Bravo. "Kathy's quick fire humor and ability to tap into

pop culture make for must watch television."

Griffin has previously performed eight comedy specials for

Bravo since 2005 and her Bravo reality series Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List had its sixth season last

summer.