Bravo Adds Four Kathy Griffin Specials
Bravo has given a green light to four new stand-up specials
with comedienne Kathy Griffin, with a different one-hour special airing each
quarter in 2011.
"We are continuing to expand to new formats and genres
and there is no better way to start off 2011 than giving Kathy Griffin an
unprecedented four new stand-up comedy specials on Bravo in one year,"
said Andy Cohen, executive vice president of original programming and
development for Bravo. "Kathy's quick fire humor and ability to tap into
pop culture make for must watch television."
Griffin has previously performed eight comedy specials for
Bravo since 2005 and her Bravo reality series Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List had its sixth season last
summer.
