Bravo Adds Five Series to Development Slate

Bravo unveiled five series Tuesday to add to its

new development slate, according to an announcement from VP of Development Eli

Lehrer.

The projects are part of the net's recent efforts

to diversify and broaden Bravo's development slate through looks into the

worlds of therapists, relationship experts and headhunters. New working titles

include LA Therapists, Miss Advised, The Proposal Planner,

The Headhuntress and What If.

"Bravo's continued success is driven by

our ability to identify talent and concepts that appeal to our audience and

their pop-culture lifestyle," Lehrer said. "These projects continue

to reflect the broad spectrum of new genres, tones and formats we are focused

on developing driven

by fascinating personalities who are tastemakers in their field."