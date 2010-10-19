Bravo Adds Five Series to Development Slate
Bravo unveiled five series Tuesday to add to its
new development slate, according to an announcement from VP of Development Eli
Lehrer.
The projects are part of the net's recent efforts
to diversify and broaden Bravo's development slate through looks into the
worlds of therapists, relationship experts and headhunters. New working titles
include LA Therapists, Miss Advised, The Proposal Planner,
The Headhuntress and What If.
"Bravo's continued success is driven by
our ability to identify talent and concepts that appeal to our audience and
their pop-culture lifestyle," Lehrer said. "These projects continue
to reflect the broad spectrum of new genres, tones and formats we are focused
on developing driven
by fascinating personalities who are tastemakers in their field."
