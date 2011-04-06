Bravo Adds 8 New Series To Development Slate

One week after its upfront event, Bravo has announced an

additional eight new series in development, including one scripted project

The scripted series, Face

Down, from Lionsgate, follows a make-up artist as he works with

politicians, stars and socialites while dealing with his ex-wife, eccentric

parents and a nervous breakdown.

The unscripted projects are The Annabel Tollman Project, a look at the life of the former Interview magazine fashion director

turned fashion journalist/celebrity stylist; Gallery Girls, a docu-series about six 20-something women who work

in New York City art galleries; Jason of

Beverly Hills, about custom jeweler to the stars Jason Arasheben; The Kristoffer Winter Project, about a

multimillion dollar house flipper; Women

of Wall Street, following five women working in finance; The Wedding Planner, about a wedding

planner with an unconventional style; and an untitled project about two men who

own vintage couture boutiques.

"Our upcoming development slate builds on Bravo's commitment

to develop a wide variety of programming that reflects the network's pop

culture brand and showcases fascinating personalities who are experts at what

they do," said Eli Lehrer, VP of development for Bravo. "Whether it's working

in the high-end fashion industry or working on Wall Street, each of these shows

portray exciting new characters and offer a glimpse into a world that will

resonate with our audience."

Bravo previously announced the pick-up of 11 new series at

its upfront last Wednesday.