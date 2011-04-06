Bravo Adds 8 New Series To Development Slate
One week after its upfront event, Bravo has announced an
additional eight new series in development, including one scripted project
The scripted series, Face
Down, from Lionsgate, follows a make-up artist as he works with
politicians, stars and socialites while dealing with his ex-wife, eccentric
parents and a nervous breakdown.
The unscripted projects are The Annabel Tollman Project, a look at the life of the former Interview magazine fashion director
turned fashion journalist/celebrity stylist; Gallery Girls, a docu-series about six 20-something women who work
in New York City art galleries; Jason of
Beverly Hills, about custom jeweler to the stars Jason Arasheben; The Kristoffer Winter Project, about a
multimillion dollar house flipper; Women
of Wall Street, following five women working in finance; The Wedding Planner, about a wedding
planner with an unconventional style; and an untitled project about two men who
own vintage couture boutiques.
"Our upcoming development slate builds on Bravo's commitment
to develop a wide variety of programming that reflects the network's pop
culture brand and showcases fascinating personalities who are experts at what
they do," said Eli Lehrer, VP of development for Bravo. "Whether it's working
in the high-end fashion industry or working on Wall Street, each of these shows
portray exciting new characters and offer a glimpse into a world that will
resonate with our audience."
Bravo previously announced the pick-up of 11 new series at
its upfront last Wednesday.
