Bravo Adding Fifth Night of Programming

NBC Universal's Bravo network is adding a fifth night of

original programming, boosting the number of originals hours by 20%. The

network also announced that it picked up four shows, and unveiled five

unscripted shows and two scripted shows that are in development.

Bravo added a fourth night of programming in 2008, when it

said it started debuting originals on Mondays. The network has not announced which night will become its fifth night of original programming later this year.

The shows getting series pickups include yet another

installment of the Real Housewives franchise, The Real Housewives of

Beverly Hills, as well as Miami Social Club, which follows Miami's

social elite, Million Dollar Decorators, following high-end decorators

in Los Angeles and Pregnant in Heels, following Rosie Pope, the founder

of Rosie Pope maternity.

While the Real Housewives will be expanding with

another California-based installment, there is still no word on the Washington, D.C.

extension of the franchise.

"From successful brand extensions with several of our

franchises, to our award-winning digital initiatives, not to mention the sheer

volume of pop culture hits we produced, 2009 was a banner year for Bravo," said

Bravo Executive VP and GM Frances Berwick, in a statement. "The network

reached a new level marrying creativity and innovation, and we'll continue that

momentum in 2010 with even more original programming and new initiatives to

connect and engage our viewers on every platform available."

In unscripted development the network has:

Around the World in 80 Plates, a globetrotting culinary

competition with contestants working in the kitchens of some of the world's

most famous restaurants.

Commander in Chef, a self contained one-hour

competition series where chefs compete against one another in various

challenges in front of a live audience.

Fashion Masters, a two-hour special featuring fashion

designers squaring off in a design competition.

Hitmakers, which takes the reality-competition

formula and applies it to aspiring singer-songwriters. In each episode the winning song will be

performed by a top musical artist.

Mia Michaels, which follows the So You Think You

Can Dance choreographer as she navigates the world of professional dance.

In scripted development, the network has:

I'm Not Myself These Days, a one-hour scripted drama

based on the novel of the same name. The

series follows a straight, married man who lives a double-life as a drag queen.

The series is from producer Darren Star, who is the creator of Beverly Hills,

90210, Melrose Place and Sex & The City.

Room Service, a one-hour scripted dramedy set in a

high-end hotel that offers its guests access to high-end male escorts.

The network also renewed four series, The Fashion Show,

Million Dollar Listing, The Real Housewives of Atlanta and Tabatha's

Salon Makeover.

Bravo says that despite the down economy, the network was

able to grow year-over-year sales by 19%. It plans on increasing the number of

virtual viewing parties, now called the "Bravo Talk Bubble," in 2010, and will

also shoot all new television series in HD.