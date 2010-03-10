Bravo Adding Fifth Night of Programming
By Alex Weprin
NBC Universal's Bravo network is adding a fifth night of
original programming, boosting the number of originals hours by 20%. The
network also announced that it picked up four shows, and unveiled five
unscripted shows and two scripted shows that are in development.
Bravo added a fourth night of programming in 2008, when it
said it started debuting originals on Mondays. The network has not announced which night will become its fifth night of original programming later this year.
The shows getting series pickups include yet another
installment of the Real Housewives franchise, The Real Housewives of
Beverly Hills, as well as Miami Social Club, which follows Miami's
social elite, Million Dollar Decorators, following high-end decorators
in Los Angeles and Pregnant in Heels, following Rosie Pope, the founder
of Rosie Pope maternity.
While the Real Housewives will be expanding with
another California-based installment, there is still no word on the Washington, D.C.
extension of the franchise.
"From successful brand extensions with several of our
franchises, to our award-winning digital initiatives, not to mention the sheer
volume of pop culture hits we produced, 2009 was a banner year for Bravo," said
Bravo Executive VP and GM Frances Berwick, in a statement. "The network
reached a new level marrying creativity and innovation, and we'll continue that
momentum in 2010 with even more original programming and new initiatives to
connect and engage our viewers on every platform available."
In unscripted development the network has:
Around the World in 80 Plates, a globetrotting culinary
competition with contestants working in the kitchens of some of the world's
most famous restaurants.
Commander in Chef, a self contained one-hour
competition series where chefs compete against one another in various
challenges in front of a live audience.
Fashion Masters, a two-hour special featuring fashion
designers squaring off in a design competition.
Hitmakers, which takes the reality-competition
formula and applies it to aspiring singer-songwriters. In each episode the winning song will be
performed by a top musical artist.
Mia Michaels, which follows the So You Think You
Can Dance choreographer as she navigates the world of professional dance.
In scripted development, the network has:
I'm Not Myself These Days, a one-hour scripted drama
based on the novel of the same name. The
series follows a straight, married man who lives a double-life as a drag queen.
The series is from producer Darren Star, who is the creator of Beverly Hills,
90210, Melrose Place and Sex & The City.
Room Service, a one-hour scripted dramedy set in a
high-end hotel that offers its guests access to high-end male escorts.
The network also renewed four series, The Fashion Show,
Million Dollar Listing, The Real Housewives of Atlanta and Tabatha's
Salon Makeover.
Bravo says that despite the down economy, the network was
able to grow year-over-year sales by 19%. It plans on increasing the number of
virtual viewing parties, now called the "Bravo Talk Bubble," in 2010, and will
also shoot all new television series in HD.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.