Bravo Adding 11 New Series in 2011-12

Bravo will up its original programming hours by

20% in 2011, adding 11 new series to its slate, the network announced Wednesday

in advance of its upfront event.





Among the new series previewed at the upfront

Wednesday evening in New York were Interior

Therapy with Jeff Lewis, following the house-flipper as he redesigns

people's homes and personal lives, Mad

Fashion with Project Runway alum

Chris March and Roble & Co., which

follows chef Roble Ali as he launches a new catering business.





Bravo has also picked up It's a Brad Brad World, with Rachel Zoe's former assistant Brad

Goreski as he starts his solo career as a stylist, and renewed several series

including Top Chef Just Desserts, The Real Housewives (Beverly Hills and

Atlanta), Bethenny Ever After,

and Tabatha's Salon Takeover.





After Bravo President Frances Berwick finished

touting the net's growth areas, including a 9% jump in adults 18-49, Andy

Cohen, senior VP of original programming and development and host of Watch What Happens Live, introduced

attendees to the cast of "Bravolebreties" in attendance, including ladies from

the Real Housewives of New York and

New Jersey franchises, Rosie Pope from Pregnant

in Heels, Chris March from Mad

Fashion and several Top Chef

alums. In fact, the roomful of media buyers was so atwitter with the presence

of the stars that Cohen had a hard time keeping their attention through his

speech.





Upfront attendees were treated to a two-course dinner

based on the two meals prepared in the Top

Chef finale Wednesday night, one halibut and pork shoulder, the other raw Hamachi

and black cod. The theme of the event at The 82 Mercer Space in Manhattan's

Soho neighborhood was "Breakthough by Bravo," and throughout the evening guests

were allowed to "break through" into different rooms, starting with the cocktail

lounge, then the dining room, the Top

Chef screening room and finally the Watch

What Happens Live studio, where guests sat in as the live studio audience

for the show's Top Chef finale

special.