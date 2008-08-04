Braves Broadcaster Skip Carey Dies

Longtime Atlanta Braves broadcaster Skip Caray died in his sleep Sunday. He was 68.

Caray was the son of legendary Chicago Cubs announcer Harry Caray and father of Chip Caray, an announcer for Major League Baseball’s Braves and TBS.

Skip Caray was a contributor to Turner’s National Football League and National Basketball Association coverage, as well as its Braves coverage, which left TBS this season for PeachTree TV.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Skip Caray, whose Hall of Fame-worthy career behind the microphone was instrumental in the growth of Turner Sports from regional telecaster to national sports broadcaster,” said David Levy, president of Turner Sports, in a statement. “While Skip’s work on our NBA and NFL coverage was significant, his legendary calls and trademark wit on TBS baseball are what resonated most with fans nationally and will not soon be forgotten. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Caray family.”

Turner Sports will honor Caray with a remembrance during its PGA Championship coverage, a special feature on Sunday’s MLB on TBS telecast and a tribute on Peachtree TV Aug. 12, which would have been his 69th birthday.