Brands Signing Up for Samba TV’s Dashboard

Data company Samba TV said that its new Analytics Dashboard is being used by some of its Fortune 500 clients in categories including entertainment, consumer packaged goods and e-commerce.

The dashboard provides campaign analytics and forecasting, allowing advertisers to optimize campaigns and maximize return on investment across television, connected TV and digital advertising.

“Advertisers have been operating for far too long without omniscreen measurement to precisely identify how linear TV, CTV, and digital media can be measured and optimized individually and holistically,” said Samba TV co-founder and CEO Ashwin Navin. “Given how critical TV and video are for brand building and conversion, our Analytics Dashboard is an essential tool for any major marketing organization providing immediate access and visibility into daily insights on how campaigns are performing.”

Brands have been using a beta version of the dashboard since July.

“The Samba TV dashboard makes our cross-functional teams feel like they're active participants in our media planning and in-flight campaign optimization conversations,” said Anheuser-Busch digital media manager Jackie Northacker. “It creates space for our colleagues to dig into the data and understand the thought strategy of our media buys and how their brand messaging is reaching our consumers every single day."

The ad tech world has been trending toward self-serve platforms. With Samba TV’s dashboard, advertisers can see which digital devices are being reached and how to optimize media, demographic insights and whether viewers are heavy, medium or light TV consumers.

They can also get measurements of reach and frequency, online conversions, and tune-in conversions.

The dashboard provides 24-hour access to Samba TV’s data, which comes from 20 brands of smart TVs.