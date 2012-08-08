Branded Entertainment Gets Second-by-Second Ratings
Media measurement company Rentrak and iTVX, which analyzes
branded entertainment, said they are teaming up to create second-by-second
ratings for product placement and integrations.
The agreements will give advertisers and networks an
opportunity to see the full impact on viewers when a TV show uses a brand in a
storyline or in a demonstration, the companies said.
"Our work with Rentrak will provide advertisers and
broadcasters with 360 degree solutions and insights for planning,
analyzing, implementing, and measuring their most challenging branded
entertainment campaigns," Frank Zazza, CEO of iTVX, said in a statement.
Rentrak's TV Essentials service provides second-by-second TV
audience viewing and demographic information based on data from 20 million
televisions and all TV stations to create granular-level data in all 210 media
markets. The Rentrak viewing data will be aligned with iTVX's system, which
uses research, branded-entertainment expertise and performance analytics to
deliver multiplatform intelligence for both the general and Hispanic TV
markets, the companies said.
"iTVX provides insights as to the value and effectiveness
branded entertainment has for advertisers. Similar to Rentrak's exact
commercial ratings, clients can now measure the exact number of viewers while
their product is exposed during a telecast," said Bill Livek, CEO of Rentrak.
"No other product in the marketplace is capable of providing this type of
industry solution, on this scale and level of sophistication and
actionability."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.