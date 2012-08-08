Branded Entertainment Gets Second-by-Second Ratings

Media measurement company Rentrak and iTVX, which analyzes

branded entertainment, said they are teaming up to create second-by-second

ratings for product placement and integrations.

The agreements will give advertisers and networks an

opportunity to see the full impact on viewers when a TV show uses a brand in a

storyline or in a demonstration, the companies said.

"Our work with Rentrak will provide advertisers and

broadcasters with 360 degree solutions and insights for planning,

analyzing, implementing, and measuring their most challenging branded

entertainment campaigns," Frank Zazza, CEO of iTVX, said in a statement.

Rentrak's TV Essentials service provides second-by-second TV

audience viewing and demographic information based on data from 20 million

televisions and all TV stations to create granular-level data in all 210 media

markets. The Rentrak viewing data will be aligned with iTVX's system, which

uses research, branded-entertainment expertise and performance analytics to

deliver multiplatform intelligence for both the general and Hispanic TV

markets, the companies said.

"iTVX provides insights as to the value and effectiveness

branded entertainment has for advertisers. Similar to Rentrak's exact

commercial ratings, clients can now measure the exact number of viewers while

their product is exposed during a telecast," said Bill Livek, CEO of Rentrak.

"No other product in the marketplace is capable of providing this type of

industry solution, on this scale and level of sophistication and

actionability."