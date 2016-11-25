‘Brady Bunch’ Star Florence Henderson Dead at 82

Florence Henderson, who starred on the TV series The Brady Bunch, has died. She was 82.

According to the Associated Press, Henderson died Thursday night in Los Angeles.

Henderson shot to fame playing mom Carol Brady on the iconic series, which ran from 1969-1974 on ABC. Born in Indiana, Henderson reprised her role as Carol in The Brady Bunch Variety Hour, TV movie The Brady Girls Get Married and spinoff series The Brady Brides and The Bradys. She also had recurring TV roles on The Love Boat, Murder, She Wrote and Dave’s World and was the first female host of The Tonight Show.

Prior to landing Carol, she starred on Broadway in "Wish You Were Here" and Rodgers and Hammerstein's "Oklahoma!".

After news of her death broke, tributes poured in on Twitter.

Florence Henderson was a dear friend for so very many years & in my <3 forever. Love & hugs to her family. I'll miss u dearly #RIPFlorence

— Maureen McCormick (@MoMcCormick7) November 25, 2016

Florence Henderson was a doll and a dame and funny as hell. RIP

— Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) November 25, 2016

So terribly sad to hear of the passing of the great Florence Henderson. It was a true honor to have known and worked with her. pic.twitter.com/bhgLigHEI4

— Al Yankovic (@alyankovic) November 25, 2016

RIP the dear #Florence Henderson. You were a light.

— jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) November 25, 2016

I will miss you Florence Henderson pic.twitter.com/at8c1GOTUr

— Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) November 25, 2016

RIP Florence Henderson. "The Brady Bunch" was everything.

— Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) November 25, 2016